ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $694,767.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, ZEON has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $286.55 million and $694,767.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,122.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003690 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00126212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00099805 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.