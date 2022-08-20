Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $112,866.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00297395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00115899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00074352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,792,556 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

