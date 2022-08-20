Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $126,994.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.