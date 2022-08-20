Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $126,994.98 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.