Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 4,283 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80.

Zillow Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.