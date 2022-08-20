Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

