107,071 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 199,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

