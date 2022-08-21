352,839 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 352,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

