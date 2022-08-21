360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.