360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.
360 DigiTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.
360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
