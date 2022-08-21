3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns Mkt Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their mkt perform rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.46.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

