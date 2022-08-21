408,800 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 1,526,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.