4,600 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.43. 2,704,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $193.95.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

