50,000 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 449,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of American Well by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 141,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity

American Well Trading Down 6.0 %

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.