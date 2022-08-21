5,132 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.36.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

