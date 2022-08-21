55I LLC Acquires 208,429 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,429 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 841,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

