55I LLC Acquires 215,471 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,471 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.36. 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.70 and its 200 day moving average is $418.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

