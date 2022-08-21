55I LLC Buys 700,627 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.73% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $59,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after buying an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,049. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

