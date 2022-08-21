55I LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after acquiring an additional 512,639 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $16,512,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

