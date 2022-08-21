55I LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

55I LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 1,160,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

