55I LLC Purchases 36,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

55I LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

SPYG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 1,467,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

