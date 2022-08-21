55I LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

55I LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 471,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

