55I LLC Sells 131,581 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

55I LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,581 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 5,359,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.