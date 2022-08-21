55I LLC Sells 19,902 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

55I LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,902 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. 1,197,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,170. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

