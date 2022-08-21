55I LLC Sells 47,352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

55I LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,352 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,970,393. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

