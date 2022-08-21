76,000 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 2,609,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

