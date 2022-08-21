96,962 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up 1.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.22. 481,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,688. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 118.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

