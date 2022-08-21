A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

