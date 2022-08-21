AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 6.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

