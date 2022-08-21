Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.60. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

