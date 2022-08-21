AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
