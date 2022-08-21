ACoconut Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,533.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $209,439.32 and approximately $31,533.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

