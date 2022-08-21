Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5,130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,931 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

