Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

