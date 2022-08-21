Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.