Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
