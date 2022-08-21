Aditus (ADI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Aditus (ADI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Aditus has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $42,678.36 and $70,532.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aditus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

