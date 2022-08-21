Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Aemetis worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

AMTX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $311.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

