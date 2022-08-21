Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

