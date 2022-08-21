Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,236. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Airgain

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

