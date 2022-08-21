Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and $522,262.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

