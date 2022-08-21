All Sports Trading 35.4% Higher This Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $11.37 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

