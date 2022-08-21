Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Mondelez International by 30.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

