Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,008. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

