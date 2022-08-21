Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $104.37. 808,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,839. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

