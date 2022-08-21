Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.92. The company had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

