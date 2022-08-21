Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 829 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 3,237,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,256. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

