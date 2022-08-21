Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,042 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 10,961,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,594. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.