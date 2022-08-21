Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IYE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,348. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

