Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 6.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $166.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,273.29. 19,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,237.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,478.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.