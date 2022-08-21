Allegheny Financial Group LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $317,854,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $96,818,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,927. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.