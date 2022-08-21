ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

