Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $76.67 million and $197,010.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00550191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00253474 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020461 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

