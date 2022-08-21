Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. 20,186,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,654,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.